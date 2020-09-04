1/1
Kathleen Burt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Burt

Delmar - Kathleen Anne Francis Donovan Burt, 69, of Delmar, DE, passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born on October 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William B. Donovan and the late Veronica McGuire Donovan.

She graduated high school from The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, NY, then went on to Molloy College in Rockville Center, NY. She continued her schooling and obtained her master's degree from Rochville University. Kathleen served as a registered nurse for her entire professional career, from 1968 to 2020, in multiple states and specialties. She married Thomas J. Burt, Sr. in 1973.

Kathleen loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren, especially attending dance and sporting events. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, especially on cruises. Kathleen was also a dog lover and cared for her most recent dog, Gabby.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Burt, Sr.; children Thomas Burt, Jr. and his wife Eliza, William Burt, Joseph Burt and his wife Anna; grandchildren Elizabeth Burt, Josie Burt, Joseph "JT" Burt, Mason Hetherington; sisters Denise Romano and her husband Joe, Marianne Yurkiw and her husband Paul, Veronica Rom and her husband Greg.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, MD. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved