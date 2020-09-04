Kathleen Burt
Delmar - Kathleen Anne Francis Donovan Burt, 69, of Delmar, DE, passed on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born on October 16, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William B. Donovan and the late Veronica McGuire Donovan.
She graduated high school from The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, NY, then went on to Molloy College in Rockville Center, NY. She continued her schooling and obtained her master's degree from Rochville University. Kathleen served as a registered nurse for her entire professional career, from 1968 to 2020, in multiple states and specialties. She married Thomas J. Burt, Sr. in 1973.
Kathleen loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren, especially attending dance and sporting events. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, especially on cruises. Kathleen was also a dog lover and cared for her most recent dog, Gabby.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Burt, Sr.; children Thomas Burt, Jr. and his wife Eliza, William Burt, Joseph Burt and his wife Anna; grandchildren Elizabeth Burt, Josie Burt, Joseph "JT" Burt, Mason Hetherington; sisters Denise Romano and her husband Joe, Marianne Yurkiw and her husband Paul, Veronica Rom and her husband Greg.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, MD. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, MD. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com
