|
|
Kathleen H. West
Millsboro - Kathleen H. West, 89, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 6, 1930 in Pittsville, a daughter of the late Leamon and Artha (Davis) White.
Kathleen grew up in Pittsville on the family farm, where she developed her strong work ethic. In her early days she worked as a seamstress at the Manhattan Shirt Factory. She later helped her husband run the family chicken farm, and excelled at running the business and especially enjoyed the bookkeeping. She loved being outdoors and cutting grass. She will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many with a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin E. "Ike" West; a daughter, Joanne Lewis and husband, Vaughn; granddaughters, Cassy Coleman and husband Dwight and Julie Hensley; and a brother, Roland White. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Olin L. White, Franklin White, Norman White, Ruth White Jones, Mattie L. Handcock, Marian J. Tyre, Gladys Godfrey and Lillian Lowe.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Line United Community Cemetery, Delmar. Chaplain Bill Ferris will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to VITAS Healthcare Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020