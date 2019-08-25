|
|
Kathleen T.
(Bell) Harry
Shelltown - Kathleen T. (Bell) Harry, age 70, formerly of Delanco, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday 8/19/19. Born in Pocomoke City, MD, she was the daughter of Esther T. Sideman and the late James E Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lester Harry and her infant son Michael Capone. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Capone) Rossiter and her two grandchildren, Taylor and Devon Rossiter. She is also survived by her sister Susan Lyle-Casile (Dennis) of Doylestown, PA, her brother James Bell (Debbie) of Wattsville, VA, and several nieces and a nephew.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at her home in Maryland at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in her name. For additional obituary information please visit the funeral home website www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019