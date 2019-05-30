Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen W. Bell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen W. Bell Obituary
Kathleen W Bell

Laurel - Kathleen W. Bell, age 85, of Laurel, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Lifecare at Lofland Park in Seaford. Born in Easton, Maryland, she is the daughter of the late Carl Willey and Mary Magdeline Pardoe Lutz. Before she was married, Kathleen grew up in Easton and graduated from Easton High School in the class of "1951". She was a loving homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Portsville United Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening and reading. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Leslie W. Bell, Jr. of Laurel; her daughters, Leslee Ann O'Connell and her husband Michael, and Wendy B. Cady and her husband Phillip; her sister, Emily "Carlie" Kilmon and her husband Daniel; grandchildren, Erik L. Conley and his wife Kate, Ryan L. O'Connell and his wife Kayla, Shane F. O'Connell, Corey M. O'Connell; great grandchildren, Ella Lee Conley, Bennett Lee Conley, and Owen Lee Conley. All services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now