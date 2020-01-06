|
|
Kathryn "Kay" Almon
Salisbury - Kathryn "Kay" Almon, of Salisbury, was pronounced deceased of natural causes on January 5, 2020 at her home. Her husband of 72 years, Robert "Bob" Almon, was by her side. Mrs. Almon was a loving mother of eight, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 27.
One of four sisters, Mrs. Almon was born in Corning, New York and graduated from Elmira College. She married Mr. Almon and the two moved to Maryland. They eventually settled in Parkville, Maryland from 1952 until 1976, when her family relocated to Salisbury.
Mrs. Almon was a devout Catholic. She attended St. Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury. She was a member of the St. Mary Martha Guild and a volunteer at the Carriage House Thrift Store and Joseph House. She earned the "Maryland, You are Beautiful Award" for Wicomico County for her selfless service to her community. An avid crafter, reader, and interior decorator, Mrs. Almon had a lifelong appreciation of literature and art. Outdoors, she was a bird watcher and gardener. At her long-term home in Salisbury, she planted a garden that featured a statue of Mother Mary. She affectionately called the garden "Sharon's Garden," in honor of her late daughter Sharon Skowronski.
More than all of her interests and hobbies combined, Mrs. Almon's greatest love and source of pride was her family. Her children remember her strength and resilience raising a large family. Her grandchildren remember playing with her carefully curated doll house that featured miniature coffee cups adorned with each of their names. Her great-grandchildren, who were a source of endless entertainment and laughter to their doting great-grandmother, remember running the halls at Mallard Landing Retirement Community when they went to see her.
When her family grew too big to fit under one roof to celebrate the holidays, Mr. and Mrs. Almon solved the problem by hosting an annual family reunion for all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City each Thanksgiving. Their relatives have come from all over the country for thirty years to celebrate Thanksgiving together. These trips have become the source of countless memories and traditions within the family. Mrs. Almon recently celebrated Thanksgiving 2019 at the Dunes surrounded by more than 60 members of her family.
While her family will miss her tremendously, they are grateful that so many generations of Almons got to know and will always remember their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She celebrated dozens of baptisms, first communions, graduations, and even danced at the weddings of many of her grandchildren. Her family finds comfort in the thought that she can now dance with her daughter Sharon again in heaven.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 1pm at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church where frineds may visit from 11am-1pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joseph House, 812 Boundary St, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Wor-Wic Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement, Robert Almon and MiKe Gray, 32000 Campus Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020