Kathryn Louise Hoffman
Carlsbad, CA - Kathryn Louise Hoffman was born at home on May 6, 1947 in Selingsgrove, Pennsylvania. of her parents Catherine Bingaman and Leon Hoffman.
Kathy graduated from LaSalle University and received her MBA from the University of Chicago.
Her early career began at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia where she learned and later taught Cytology. Many years later she moved to to Salisbury , Maryland and became Laboratory Manager at Peninsula General Hospital.
Kathy partnered later in life with a longtime friend, Ernest Tassoni , and when she retired at age 62, moved to live with him full time in Carlsbad, California, a coastal town just north of San Diego..
She enjoyed her 10 years of retirement to the fullest. She and her loving partner traveled extensively and were known to frequent museums and the Arts in all forms. In addition to many fun adventures, Kathy remained a hard worker and devoted many hours to the San Diego Botanical Gardens teaching crafts lovingly to preschool children. Kathy also volunteered many years in the 300 home community where she and Ernest resided, there serving with characteristic energy on several committees.
Kathy will always be remembered as someone who made friends easily and kept them long term, sending many of her East Coast friends her famous peanut brittle every Christmas. Kathy's many endearing qualities included her willingness to take on responsibilities. She was always caring, selfless and humble.
Kathy passed away at age 72 suddenly, most unexpectedly March 18, 2019 while dozing off at home from cardiac arrhthymia. Her cousins, Alice and Heather, will distribute some of her ashes over the graves of her parents. The remaining ashes will join those of her partner, Ernie, when it is his time.
True to Kathy's character, she willed her estate largely to support needy children, worldwide hunger amelioration, under-privileged Native Americans, animal rescue and wild life restoration.
Kathy will be dearly missed by her devoted partner, Ernest, and her many friends in the East Coast and the San Diego area as well as her remaining family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019