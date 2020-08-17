1/1
Kathryn M. Tingle
1923 - 2020
Kathryn M. Tingle

Selbyville - Kathryn M. Tingle, age 96, of Selbyville died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home. Kathryn was born in Bishop, MD and was the daughter of the late John and Lillie (Holloway) McCabe.

Mrs. Tingle graduated from Buckingham High School in 1940. She was a retired bookkeeper for Mumford's Sheet Metal Works, Jim McCabe Accounting, Curt Mumford Accounting, and was co-owner of Tingle's Acres Mobile Home Park.

Kathryn was a member of Salem United Methodist Church where she was in charge of the alter flowers for over 50 years, past president of the Friendship Circle, treasure of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, a member of the Selbyville Community Club, and a founding member of VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary in Ocean View.

She is survived by her son, Eddy M. Tingle of Selbyville; her daughter, Kathy T. Harcum (Dennis) of Seaford; her granddaughter, Katie Harcum of Lynchburg, VA, and her special longtime dog companion, Bubba.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Tingle in 1992; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Madelyn McCabe, Preston and Florence McCabe, Jim and Eunice McCabe.

Special thanks to longtime companion and caregiver, Shonda Fisher; and Griswold caregivers: Belinda, Carla, Emily, the rest of the crew, and Tomeka

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, August 19 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call from 11am to 1pm before the service. Burial will be in Redmen's Cemetery, Selbyville.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE 19970 or Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

2 entries
August 17, 2020
A Great Friend. Sympathy to Kathy and Eddy.
She lived a wonderful life.
An example for all.
Ken
Calhoun Carter
Friend
August 17, 2020
Aunt Kate was very dear to our family. She was a very giving and compassionate Lady who was friendly and warm. She was the last of the McCabe family, now reunited with John, Lily, Bill, Pres and Jim I shall miss her dearly. May she rest in the peace she has so righty earned by living her life by example. Condolences to Eddy, Kathy, Dennis and Katie.
Jay McCabe
Family
