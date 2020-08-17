Aunt Kate was very dear to our family. She was a very giving and compassionate Lady who was friendly and warm. She was the last of the McCabe family, now reunited with John, Lily, Bill, Pres and Jim I shall miss her dearly. May she rest in the peace she has so righty earned by living her life by example. Condolences to Eddy, Kathy, Dennis and Katie.

Jay McCabe

