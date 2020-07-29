Kathryne Frances Boyd Lane
9/19/1952 - 7/23/2020
Kathryne Frances Boyd Lane departed this world at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley VA early Thursday morning July 23, 2020 after a long and painful illness. Kathryne was predeceased by her husband Jerome Lane; six sisters and brothers - Loreiss Sisco, Harold Boyd, Laurendine Boyd, Henry Boyd, Jr., Tommy Boyd, and Anniece Boyd; her parents Henry Boyd, Sr. and Irene Thomas Boyd Harmon, and step-father Howard M. Harmon. She is survived by her son Jamel Howard Bingham; her sisters Irene Boyd, Geraldine Rayfield, Bernadette Boyd, Teresa Auston and Dianna Sheats; her brothers Herbert Boyd and Gerald Boyd; sisters-in-law Debra Boyd, Janice Boyd, Polly Boyd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathy was born in Mobile, AL and lived on the Eastern Shore of Virginia from early childhood. She graduated from Northampton County High School and worked for more than fifty years in service industries, most recently at Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox. She was a member of New Mission United Methodist Church in Treherneville, where she sang in the choir; she was President of the United Methodist Women and a member of Bright and Morningstar Order of the Eastern Star.
Interment services will be held at graveside 11am Saturday August 1, 2020 at Shorter's Chapel on Bayside Road in Bridgetown, Reverend Harold White, officiating. A private viewing was held Friday for family and invited friends only.
Funeral arrangements were facilitated by Bennie Smith Funeral Home; a full obituary may be viewed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
, where comments, tributes and memories may be shared.