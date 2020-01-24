|
|
Kathy Gravenor
Princess Anne - Kathy Age Gravenor, 63, of Snow Hill, MD, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by members of her family at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin on Friday, January 17, 2020. Kathy had been a resident of Aurora Senior Living of Manokin since a stroke in November 2015. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Fooks Age; her father, Buddy Ray Age; her sister, Kimberly Lynn Age; and her son, Bradley Aaron Quillen.
Kathy was a graduate of Snow Hill High School in 1975. Shortly thereafter, Kathy began work as a bank teller at First National Bank in Snow Hill, serving in that role for a number of years. Kathy later went on to become a small business owner, operating the camp store and pool snack bar at Shad Landing State Park. Later in life, she was a home care aide for Bay Shore Services, and spent many years caring for her sister, Kimberly. She also cared for her mother and father in their last years of life. Kathy loved animals. Over the years, she cared for dozens of animals, often taking in stray cats, and those whose owners could no longer care for them.
Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Roy Brewington, Jr., of Salisbury, MD, his wife Angela, and their children, Roy III, Jacob, and Parker; her son Timothy Brewington, of Snow Hill, MD, his wife Ashley, and their children, Timothy, Jr., Madison, and Kenslee; her son Whitely "Chip" Quillen IV, of Snow Hill, MD, his fiance, Allyson, and their children, Aaron, Hunter, and Weston; and her granddaughter, Jaylin Quillen (daughter of the late Bradley Quillen) of Snow Hill, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Brittingham, of Berlin, MD; her brother, Buddy Ray Age, Jr., of Salisbury, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in mid-March 2020, to bury the ashes of the deceased at Whatcoat Cemetery in Snow Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Worcester County Humane Society in Berlin, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020