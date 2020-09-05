1/1
Katie J. Parks
Katie J. Parks

Tangier Island - Katie J. Parks, 89, a lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, claimed the promise of resurrection on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Milbourne H. Crockett and Beatrice E. Crockett, her husband of 72 years, Robert J. Parks, Sr., grandson, William A. Parks, Jr., and a son-in-law, Robert W. Haynie.

She is survived by daughters, Lula Belle Haynie, Loretta S. Parks (Bill), and Beth Parks; a son, Robert J. Parks, Jr. (Susan); a brother, Weldon Crockett (Claudette); grandchildren, Pam Crockett, Robert Haynie (Lois), Carlton Parks (Glenenise), Emily Wynn (Tyler), and Trey Parks (Kayla); great-grandchildren, Bradley Parks, CJ Parks, Lydia Crockett, Reagan Haynie, Johnathan Crockett, Kyle Parks, Marquia Baker, Tonisa Parks, Riley Nicole Parks, and baby Blake Elizabeth Parks is expected to arrive in January; a great-great-grandson, Brady Parks; and many nieces and nephews.

Katie was a graduate of Tangier Combined School. She was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and was instrumental in starting the soup kitchen ministry. Katie enjoyed cooking and always welcomed friends and loved ones in to share in her delicious food.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 PM at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 2 PM with Pastor Charles Wesley Parks, III, and Rev. Robert J. Parks, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 7-8:30 at the church.

Interment will follow the funeral at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
