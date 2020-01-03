|
Katlin Renee "Katie" Banks
Laurel - Katlin Renee "Katie" Banks, 24, of Laurel, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was born on August 17, 1995 in Seaford, Delaware. Katie was a 2014 graduate of Seaford High School and attended Lynchburg College. She loved spending time with her family, her dogs, and loved the beach.
She is survived by her mother, Tammy L. Shockley (Richard, Sr.); father, Thomas A. Banks; siblings, Heather Tubbs of Seaford, Tiffany Banks of Seaford, Margie Joseph of Laurel, and Richard "Little" Shockley, Jr.; nieces, Makiya Handy, Marissa Newbill, Darien Shockley, and Madison Joseph, all of Laurel; nephews, Kaden Patterson of Seaford, Jaxon Wilkerson of Seaford, Landon Shockley of Laurel, and Matt Joseph of Laurel; and her grandmother, Deborah Povolo (Alvin Bales).
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Bowden; and great-grandparents, Anna and Nereno Povolo.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020