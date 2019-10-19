|
|
Kay Louise Kauffman Dize
Crisfield - Kay Louise Kauffman Dize, 83, of Crisfield, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home.
Born in Pequea, PA on March 31, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Clara Jenkins Neff. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William G. Kauffman on June 30, 2000, and her second husband, Rodney L. "Binky" Dize on February 8, 2012. She had been making her home in Maryland since 1989.
A hard worker, she was a CNA working for Manokin Manor and Tawes Nursing Home and was also a private care giver. She was a member of Crisfield Wesleyan Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, baking, and collecting frogs.
She is survived by five children, Virginia Gerhart and husband Karl of Lititz, PA, Michael G. Kauffman of Crisfield, Dorothy Kauffman of Crisfield, William D. "Bill" Kauffman of Crisfield, and Russell "Andy" Kauffman and his significant other, Amie Prettyman of Marion; eight grandchildren, David Gerhart and wife Holly, Rebecca Gerhart, Jessica Wooster and husband Ryan, Mandi Landing, Elizabeth Kauffman, Billy Kauffman, Meghan Kauffman, and AJ Kauffman; six great-grandchildren, Sadie Landing, Scarlett Landing, Henlee Robertson, Delaney Wooster, Lillian Gerhart, and Andrew Kauffman; three siblings, Bea Canter of Willow Street, PA, Ruby Graver and husband Horace, Jr. of Quarryville, PA, and Roy Neff and wife Ruth of Colemanville, PA; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Neff.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817 from 3-5 PM.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579 at 1 PM with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations in her memory may be made to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019