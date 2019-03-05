|
Kayden Lee Elliott
Salisbury - Kayden Lee Elliott, one month old son of Taylor Victoria Graham of Salisbury, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
In addition to his mother, Taylor Graham, he is survived by his aunt, Amber Elliott of Salisbury; his grandparents, Christine Elliott and James Graham of Salisbury; and his great-grandparents, Donna Graham of Salisbury, and William Hicks of Marion.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Donations to help the family may be made to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
