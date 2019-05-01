Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel - Kaye Bristow, age 71, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Kaye was born in Georgetown, DE a daughter of the late James and Emma Chandler.

Kaye was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband John Calvin Bristow in 2013. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Laurel. She enjoyed her flowers, shopping for antiques, and loving her pets.

Kaye is survived by her daughter, Sherry Toler and husband Charles of Laurel, a son Wade Bristow and wife Janine of Laurel. Her grandchildren, Christopher and Austin Toler, Trey, Cody and Bryce Bristow. One great grandson, Carter Bristow. A Brother, Ronald Lubiniecki of Laurel and sisters, Helen Whaley and Louise Roach both of Laurel. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

A funeral service will be held at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm, a viewing will also be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019
