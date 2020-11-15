1/1
Kaye Webster Holloway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaye Webster Holloway

Mardela Springs - Kaye Webster Holloway, 78, of Mardela Springs, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her sister's home, where she had resided for the past several years.

She was born November 16, 1941 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late William Carlton Webster and Madlyn Horsman Webster.

Kaye graduated from Wicomico High school with the class of 1959. She had several rewarding careers during her lifetime, which including working as a phlebotomist and a secretary, but none as rewarding as her most recent work as a rehabilitation counselor. For over 30 years she was employed with the State of Maryland DORS and ended her career as a supervisor for the lower shore, where she enjoyed helping people in any way possible. She was a long time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs. She truly loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Perry Mason.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine K. Mears of Sharptown; grandchildren, Sean Kyle Holloway, Christopher Kyle Mears and Tawney Strazza; great grandchildren, Brendan, Jaxon, Camden and Ethan; a sister, Donna Bennett and husband, Stanley; and their sons, Darrell Bennett and Douglas Bennett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Charles "Chucky" E. Holloway, IV and a granddaughter, Stephanie Ladd Meredith.

A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a celebration of Kaye's life, which starts at 11:00. Masks and social distancing will be required due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Pastor Evan Clark will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, c/o Randy Beers, 9272 Athol Road, Mardela Springs MD 21837.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved