Mardela Springs - Kaye Webster Holloway, 78, of Mardela Springs, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her sister's home, where she had resided for the past several years.
She was born November 16, 1941 in Salisbury, a daughter of the late William Carlton Webster and Madlyn Horsman Webster.
Kaye graduated from Wicomico High school with the class of 1959. She had several rewarding careers during her lifetime, which including working as a phlebotomist and a secretary, but none as rewarding as her most recent work as a rehabilitation counselor. For over 30 years she was employed with the State of Maryland DORS and ended her career as a supervisor for the lower shore, where she enjoyed helping people in any way possible. She was a long time member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs. She truly loved gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Perry Mason.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine K. Mears of Sharptown; grandchildren, Sean Kyle Holloway, Christopher Kyle Mears and Tawney Strazza; great grandchildren, Brendan, Jaxon, Camden and Ethan; a sister, Donna Bennett and husband, Stanley; and their sons, Darrell Bennett and Douglas Bennett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Charles "Chucky" E. Holloway, IV and a granddaughter, Stephanie Ladd Meredith.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a celebration of Kaye's life, which starts at 11:00. Masks and social distancing will be required due to the current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Pastor Evan Clark will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, c/o Randy Beers, 9272 Athol Road, Mardela Springs MD 21837.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
