Keith Russell Ennis
Salisbury - Keith Russell Ennis, 64, of Salisbury, passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on March 26, 1955 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late James Ennis and Frances Russell Ennis Shockley.
Keith graduated from Pittsville High School, class of 1973. He was employed as a conservation aid with Assateague State Park, until his retirement. Keith enjoyed listening to music and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. No one was a stranger to Keith, as he was well known to start up a conversation. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Line United Methodist Church in Whitesville.
Keith is survived by his wife of 37 years Nancy Ennis of Pittsville, his mother in law Barbara Parker of Pittsville, his special girls Nicole Oliphant and her husband D.J. of Gumboro and Kate James and her husband Josh of Salisbury, his god children Nicholas Brittingham of Gumboro and Madelyn Baum (Joe Tracey) of Gumboro, his special little ones Abram and Jude James of Salisbury, Savannah Brittingham of Gumboro, and soon to be born Elizabeth Tracey, his best friends Donnie and Sue Davis and Mark and Lisa Gordy both of Delmar, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
In addition to his parents, Keith is proceeded in death by his step father James "Jim" Shockley, his father in law, Johnie Blaine Parker, and his sister in law, Cathy Parker.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Doug Griffith. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Keith's honor to Line United Methodist Church, c/o Karen Bailey, P.O. Box 398, Pittsville, MD 21850 or Believe in Tomorrow Children's House By The Sea, P.O. Box 3627, Ocean City, MD 21843.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019