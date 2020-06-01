Kelly Rae Ruff



Hebron - Kelly Rae Ruff, 42, from Hebron, MD, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Kelly was born on July 28, 1977 in Salisbury, MD. She was a 1995 graduate of Faith Baptist School. Throughout her working years, Kelly worked as a sales associate for Mark Douglas, as a flight attendant for American Airlines, and as an executive assistant for Delaware Elevator. Her favorite role, however, was as a stay at home mother.



Those who knew Kelly were no stranger to her creative, witty personality and love for the beach. She was kind, spontaneous and generous. Kelly was many things: a wife, a daughter, an aunt; but most importantly, she was a mother who loved her daughters with fervor.



Kelly is survived by her husband, Ethan Ruff; her daughters, Rease (18), Helena (15), Piper (10), and Annalynne (4); parents, Bob and Barb Rease; siblings, Jenny and Ben; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Her memorial service will be held at a later date.









