Kendrell White
Kendrell White

Painter - Kendrell L. White, 33, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Kendrell was the son of Kendall Bibbins and Kimberly White. He was affectionately known as "Skoot" by his family and friends. In 2006, he joined the Army National Guard; he served for a short term due to his health issues. Kendrell also worked for Perdue Farms in Accomac, Virginia.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11AM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, with Dr. Bobby White officiating.

Skoot leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter, Kyasia White; two sons, Kendrell White, Jr., and Kamari White; three brothers, Fondrell White, Derek Strand, Daryl Bibbins; two sisters, Akilah White and Ashley Bibbins; a special friend and mother of his children, Sharmiece Thomas, several special friends who were like brothers; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
