Kenneth Aldon Bell
Marion Station - Kenneth Aldon Bell, 92, of Marion Station, passed away at McCready Health on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born in Crisfield on March 9, 1927, he was a son of the late Orville Aldon and Grace Avalon Danson Bell.
A Marion High School Graduate, he was a poultry farmer and for over 20 years he worked for the Department of Agriculture in Somerset County on the Johnson Grass Program. He was a member of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Marion Lions Club.
He loved tinkering with cars, going to drag races, hunting, and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gladys June Bell of Marion Station; daughters, Krista Tull and husband Greg of Eden and Patti Butler and husband Alan of Shelltown; granddaughter, Kayla Tull of Eden; sister-in-law, Starr White and husband Maurice of Shelltown; nephews, Ralph "Bud" Simmers of Sykesville, MD, Dean White and wife Holly of Delmar, and David White and wife Liz and their children, Elliot and Alice of Chesterfield, VA.
He was preceded in death by his half brothers and sisters, Helen Bell Mott, Mary Simmers, Norvin Bell, and Joseph Bell.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Joel Beiler will officiate and interment will follow at Rehoboth Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion Fire Dept., P.O. Box 143, Marion, MD 21838.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 23 to July 31, 2019