Kenneth Dwight Nichols, Jr.
Salisbury - Kenneth Dwight Nichols, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the age of 74.
The family would like to extend an invitation to those who would like to pay respect on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 2p.m. - 4p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. This celebration will be in compliance with current Maryland COVID restrictions and masks will be required.
