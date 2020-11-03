1/1
Kenneth Dwight Nichols Jr.
Kenneth Dwight Nichols, Jr.

Salisbury - Kenneth Dwight Nichols, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the age of 74.

The family would like to extend an invitation to those who would like to pay respect on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 2p.m. - 4p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. This celebration will be in compliance with current Maryland COVID restrictions and masks will be required.

To read the full obituary and to share stories and memories with the family please visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
