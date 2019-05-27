Services
Kenneth McFarlin
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Ocean City, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City - Kenneth E. McFarlin, age 89, of Ocean City died Friday, May 24, 2019 at home. He was born in Madison County, Iowa and was the son of the late Harold John and Nellie Marie (Moreland) McFarlin.

He retired as a police officer with the Metropolitian Police in D.C. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Irish American Club, Ocean City Elks and Guns and Hoses.

He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Minnick of Falls Church, VA, Bradley McFarlin and wife Kim of Charlotte Hall, MD and Pamela Cole and husband Darrell of Panama City, FL; four grandchildren, Lindsey Hunt (Kenny), Adam McFarlin (Carol), Bryce Rauch (Ashley) and Amanda Kaiser (Joe); a great granddaughter, Taylor Hunt and his companion, Margaret Dennis of Bishopville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae O. McFarlin and a son, John McFarlin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 30 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. Friends may call an hour before the mass. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, c/o Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Ocean City Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 27, Ocean City, MD 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 27, 2019
