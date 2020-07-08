Kenneth Edward Lloyd
SALISBURY - Kenneth Edward Lloyd (70) died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at Peek at the Pines Rehabilitation in Easton. Born on June 2, 1950 in Salisbury, he is the oldest son of Harold (Buddy) C. Lloyd (Buddy Lloyd and Sons, Inc.) and the late Alice L. Lloyd.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of 36 years, daughters,Shannan and Julie Johnson; son,Shaun Edward Lloyd (Allison) and daughter,Katie Lloyd; 7 grandchildren, James and Emily of Pocomoke, Jacob, Isaac, Grace, and Noah Johnson all of Kansas and Adelyn Lloyd of Delmar; sister, Helen Feldman of New Jersey and brother, Alan Lloyd (Sue) of Salisbury; two nieces and one nephew; his best friend and companion, Scooter, who he loved dearly.
Kenny was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. He earned his Master Plumbers license while working with his father (Buddy Lloyd and Sons, Inc.). After his father retired, Kenny went on to open his own plumbing and heating company (Kenny Lloyd and Son Plumbing and Heating). Following his retirement from plumbing, he went on to work for Wicomico County as the head of maintenance. He was past President of the Eastern Shore Master Plumbers Association and past President and Advisor of the Wicomico Applied Technology Center.
Kenny loved his wife, his kids and his pets more than anything in life.He loved being on the water, especially sailing. Kenny was always willing to step up and help in any youth activities.
Family and friends will gather at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD from 9 - 10 AM for a visitation, followed by a memorial service at 10 AM, officiated by Pastor Pam Ward on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society,5130 Citation Dr., Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
