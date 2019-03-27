Kenneth Edward Niblett Sr.



Salisbury - Kenneth (Kenny) Edward Niblett Sr. passed away at home on March 25, 2019. Kenny was born October 27, 1953 to James R. and Ethel Niblett of Salisbury, MD. He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Kathy Niblett and a son, Kenneth Edward Niblett, Jr., a granddaughter that he adored, Kiley Marie Niblett, and a Godson, Ryan McCulley. Kenny Jr. has been a devoted caregiver to his dad during the day for many months. He is survived by a brother, Richard Alan Niblett (Betsy), sisters-in-law Donna Niblett and Karen Cannon, his niece, Brandy Niblett and nephews, TJ and Jeff Niblett, Michael Cannon and his precious dog companion, Skeeter. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Ethel Niblett, a brother, Thomas James Niblett Sr. and a brother-in-law, Jay Cannon.



Kenny worked as a supervisor at Heinemann Electric up until the time it closed where he supervised over one hundred employees. He then became employed by ComTek Inc. as a supervisor until he began his own business, Bulldog Lawncare. He operated his lawn care business until he became ill.



He was a member of the Moose Lodge 654 in Salisbury, MD. Kenny stayed in touch with old friends from Heinemann Electric and looked forward to attending the reunion of co-workers. Kenny loved life, Nascar, Orioles's baseball, Raven's football and he loved to dance.



Kenny will be remembered by family, old co-workers and friends. He leaves us with wonderful and happy memories; he was loved by so many. He will be missed immensely.



A Memorial Service Kenny will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Holloway Funeral Home, in Salisbury. A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 pm prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.