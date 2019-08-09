|
|
Kenneth Endres
Fruitland - Kenneth Endres of Fruitland, MD died at home August 6th. He was born in Muenster, TX to Leonard and Matilda Endres.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary. His children are Kathleen (Thomas) Walton and grandchildren Tristan, Arden, and Callum of Hyattsville, MD, Patricia (Charles) Doherty of Salisbury, Kenneth Jr of Fruitland and Kevin of Fruitland and grandchildren Katy, Molly, and Christian of Norman, OK.
He is also survived by siblings Richard (Rosemary) of Ft. Worth, TX, Mary Beth Hertach of Larmore, KS, Sue (Dale) Henning of Oklahoma City, OK, Jean (Jim) DeLano of Ardmore, OK, Nick (Linda) of Galveston, TX plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He attended Ohio State University and moved to the Eastern Shore in 1972. He was employed by Hess Apparel, McCready Hospital and retired from Hartley Hall Nursing Home. Ken was president of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce (1983-1984) and is a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He celebrated his 82nd birthday August 4, surrounded by family.
Special thanks to lunch friends Mike and Jack and to Brian and his Sunday morning visits.
Thanks also to Dr. Baral and the Everest Medical Center staff for their many years of care and compassion; Delmarva Heart, Amedisys, especially Christine, Doug and Cara and Coastal Hospice for all their help and support the past week.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. A viewing with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019