Kenneth F. Ballerini
Chincoteague Island, VA - Kenneth F. Ballerini, 57, of Chincoteague Island, passed away on November 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born in Da Bronx, NY on November 28, 1961 to the late John and Eileen (McDonnell) Ballerini.
He was a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 813. During his career in private sanitation in NY, he represented his brotherhood in the strike negotiations in 1990. He was one of the founders of Wack-A-Doo Entertainment on Chincoteague and remains part of many Islanders memories.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lynne Ann Ballerini of Chincoteague Island, VA; son, Kenneth Edward Ballerini of Arlington, VA; two daughters, Rebecca Lynne Ballerini of Charlottesville, VA, America Pace and her husband Robert of Chincoteague Island, VA and their children Jayden Lynne, Roman Daniel and Kennedy Pace; brother-in-law, Nick Colucci of NY; four sister-in-laws, Joann Ballerini, Rosanne Ballerini, Cathy Ballerini all of NY, Barbara Milyko of Chincoteague Island, VA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, friends, and the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, John, Jeff, Alexander, Peter Ballerini and sister Kathy Colucci as well as his parents-in-law, Edward and Frances Loehmann.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, 11 AM at the Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, VA with Father Michael Imperial officiating. A reception will follow at the Catholic Church Social Hall. All are welcome to come and celebrate Ken's life with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the . Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
