Kenneth George Palmer
Pocomoke City - Kenneth George Palmer, 74, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home under the loving care of his wife, family and Coastal Hospice. Born on September 16, 1945 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late William S. and Flora Ruby Baxter Palmer.
Ken was a 1963 graduate of Stevensville High School and worked at the former Moore Business Forms and later as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Pocomoke City.
He was an active member of Pocomoke City Elks Lodge #1674, most recently completing a two year term as the Exalted Ruler. He served not only the local lodge, but also at the District level, with the MD/DE and DC State Association. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and was a member of the American Legion Post #93. He loved building projects, repairing broken things, reading, gardening and watching movies.
Ken is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathleen Nibblett Palmer; one son, Jeff Palmer and his wife Vicki of Girdletree; two daughters, Denise Anderson and her husband Bill of Salisbury and Lisa Twilley Holland of Pocomoke City; one brother Stewart Palmer and his wife Bobbi of Belair; ten grandchildren, Taylar Palmer, Shelby Palmer, Jessica Gray, Miranda Gray, Jordan Palmer, Jade Moore, Jasmine Moore, Ryan Holland (Brittany Phillips), Lucas Holland and Julianna Holland; five great grandchildren, Karsyn Palmer, Ezryn Moore, Azazel Decou, Eliza Walling and Maddie Wodkins; two very special best friends, Kandie and Bruce Pianka, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his Chihuahua, "Cooper".
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Eastman and her husband George.
A Celebration of Ken's Life, officiated by Rev. Bob Blevins, will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Pocomoke City Elks Lodge, 1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Family and friends will gather two hours prior to the service at the Elks (Noon - 2:00 PM). Military and Elks Honors will be rendered as a part of his service. A reception will follow.
Interment in the Eastern Shore of Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the Pocomoke Elks, P.O. Box 174, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019