Kenneth L. Hooper
Kenneth L. Hooper

Whaleyville - Kenneth L. Hooper, age 61, of Whaleyville, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born on Dec. 6, 1958, he was the son of the late Walter S. Hooper, Sr. and Barbara Hooper.

Ken graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1976 and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 1980. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1983 after graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He had practiced in Salisbury since 1984 and most recently was an equity shareholder in Hearne & Bailey, P.A., which he joined in 2002.

Ken (known by many as "Kenny") was passionate about music. In addition to church services, he played the drums for several music groups throughout the 1970s, including the Smitty Gatlin Trio, the Eastman Quartet and the Singing Prouses. He also loved to play golf, travel and spend time with family and friends. He was a member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, and in recent years attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine, of Whaleyville; two daughters, Brandy Grahn and her husband Adam of Hagerstown and Bethany Hooper of Salisbury; and grand-daughter Heidi Jane Grahn. His children and grand-daughter were his pride and joy.

He is also survived by brothers Walter "Scott" Hooper, Jr., of Salisbury and David Hooper and his wife Dawn of Hebron; brother-in-law Charles Morris and his wife Dianne of Laurel, Del.; mother-in-law Shirley Tull of Whaleyville; sister-in-law Judy Ellis and her husband Howard of Whaleyville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ruby Hooper Morris and father-in-law Billie T.J. Tull.

Known for his tenacity, humor and unwavering commitment to family, Ken will be dearly missed. The family would also like to thank the staff at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the wonderful care they provided.

A funeral service will be held on Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 pm at Emmanuel Wesleyan and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. Mark Bunting and Rev. Joel Bieler will be officiating. Friends and family are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Shelter, 334 Barclay Street, Salisbury, MD 21804, or to The Magi Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, MD 21803.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill, Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
