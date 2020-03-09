Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Kenneth Moxley
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Kenneth W. Moxley Obituary
Kenneth W. Moxley

Berlin - Kenneth Wayne Moxley, age 82, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Damascus, MD, he was the son of the late Ottie (Tom) and Vergie Moxley. He is survived by his wife, Madeline K. Moxley and children, Michael Moxley and his wife Brenda, John Moxley, Amy Moxley, step children Molly O'Brien (Kevin Rooney), Kathryn O'Brien, Amy O'Brien, and Stephanie Moreland (Barbara). There are eight grandchildren, Jenna Moxley, Jeffrey Moxley Matthew Moxley, Marissa Moxley, Declan Rooney, Nuala Rooney, Jack Cox, and Bridget O'Brien.

Mr. Moxley had served in the United States Army, was a Maryland State Trooper, and later worked for the US Department of Labor. Ken loved his big family, his dogs, Assateague sunrises, and traveling across the country with his wife. He was a great cook who also enjoyed the fine restaurants on Delmarva.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13th at 12:00PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Bill Sterling will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date. A donation in his memory may be sent to: http://goldenretrieverrescueofsouthernmaryland.org/ . Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
