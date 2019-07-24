|
Kent Horsey
Salisbury - Kent Maurice Horsey, 53 of Salisbury died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
A Service of Remembrance will take place 11 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 in Salisbury at the Tabernacle of Prayer, Mitchell and Parsons Road. A viewing is scheduled two hours prior to service. Internment will take place 1 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019