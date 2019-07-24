Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salisbury at the Tabernacle of Prayer
Mitchell and Parsons Road
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Salisbury at the Tabernacle of Prayer
Mitchell and Parsons Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Horsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Horsey


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kent Horsey Obituary
Kent Horsey

Salisbury - Kent Maurice Horsey, 53 of Salisbury died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

A Service of Remembrance will take place 11 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 in Salisbury at the Tabernacle of Prayer, Mitchell and Parsons Road. A viewing is scheduled two hours prior to service. Internment will take place 1 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.

Send condolences to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now