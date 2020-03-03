|
|
Kerry Lee Blades
Salisbury - Kerry Lee Blades, 65, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born December 6, 1954 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Marvin Elmer Blades and Onda Eskridge Blades.
Kerry graduated from Wicomico High School and Salisbury State College with a Bachelors in Elementary Education. She was an active member of Allen Memorial Baptist where she was a member of the Choir. She was employed at Peninsula Orthopedics for 17 years.
Kerry is survived by her brother, David Allen Blades; cousins, Herbert Ashby Ward, Darrow, Carlo-Capra, and Marca-Maria Boggiano; and an aunt Kathleen Crockett Ward. She is preceded in death by two aunts, Lillian Boggiano and Nevaline Blades; and an uncle Orville Crockett.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dr. William L. Warren will officiate. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Kerry to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020