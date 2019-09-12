|
Kevin Dean Jones
Mt. Vernon - Kevin Dean Jones, more affectionately known as "Doozie" passed away on September 8, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born October 4, 1961, he was the son of Robert (Bobby) Jones and Suzy (Lloyd) Jones who are both deceased. He attended Somerset County schools. As a youngster, Doozie worked on the skipjack "Somerset" owned by the late Captain Walton Benton and was later employed by Bivalve Packing Co. in Mt. Vernon for 25 years. He also worked for U.S. Security Associates, Inc. at Perdue's Corporate Headquarters in Salisbury, MD where he received several awards in recognition of his outstanding work ethic, and served as Mt. Vernon's "Webster's Cove" Harbormaster since July 1984. At the time of his death, he was employed by Somerset County as a Transfer Station Attendant in Mt. Vernon.
Demonstrating his dedication to Somerset County and its citizens, Kevin has been a Charter Member of the Mt. Vernon Fire Company, currently serving his second term as Chief.
Kevin is survived by a special aunt, Mary Pietroski of Mt. Vernon, brothers Richard (Antoinette) Jones of Amissville, VA and Jay Jones (Emily Ridgeway) of Mt. Vernon, sister Robin (Kevin) Donalds of Eden, MD, half-brother Jonathan Jones of Salisbury, step mother Faye Nunez of Mt. Vernon, step-brothers David (Jamie) Tawes of Pocomoke, MD and Jason (Cindy) Tawes of Fairmount, MD, five nephews and numerous cousins and their families as well as many, many close friends in the area.
A viewing will be held at noon and services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Asbury U.M. Church in Mt. Vernon where interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Co. C/O Cindy Pietroski, 13353 Renshaw Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853; Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802; Asbury U.M. Church, 13263 Renshaw Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853 or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019