Kimberly Diane Kautz
- - Kimberly Diane Bailey Kautz, died April 12, 2019, in Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va. Her family and friends will cherish the memories they have of Kim - her fierce commitment to equal rights, her love of a good debate, her belief that gender, color and sexual orientation should never matter, and her love for her family and friends. She was never the quiet one in the room.
Born Dec. 6, 1955 in Hagerstown, Md., she is survived by her husband of 25 years, Richard Lewis Kautz of Martinsburg; her daughters, Courtney Dawn Detwiler Gotham (Robert Gregory Gotham) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Michelle Diane Detwiler of Baltimore, Md.; her stepsons, Ryan Kautz (Larysa Kautz) of Alexandria, Va., and Jonathan Kautz (Severina Gedra) of Richmond, Va.; her brother, Robert Keith Bailey (Barbara Camp) of Chantilly, Va.; and her grandchildren, Cameron Alexander Wolfe, Emma Nicole Wolfe, and Symon Haddon Kautz. Kim was the daughter of Gloria Dawn Bailey of Hagerstown and the late George Lester Bailey Jr.
A 1973 graduate of North Hagerstown High School, Kim married her first husband, David Robert Detwiler, shortly after graduating and the couple relocated to Beaufort, S.C. They returned to Hagerstown in the early 1980s, where she worked for CertainTeed and the City of Hagerstown.
Because of her love of learning, Kim returned to school as an adult, earning her associate degree from Hagerstown Community College, her Bachelor of Science in sociology from Frostburg University in 1998. In 2003, Kim earned her Master of Liberal Arts from McDaniel College in Westminster, Md.
She taught at Frostburg University - Hagerstown Campus, WOR-WIC Community College in Salisbury, MD, Delaware Technical College - Georgetown Delaware Campus and Wilmington College in Georgetown, Del. She taught business writing, technical writing, sociology, and theory of religion. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa of Hagerstown Community College and was the speaker for her class at graduation for Frostburg University.
She was a small business owner providing technical writing services and was last employed by Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Va.
She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del.
The family plans to hold a memorial gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Kim to of Frederick County, MD or Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, MD. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019