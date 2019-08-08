Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
314 Cove St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0932
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Paul A.M.E. Church
Crisfield, MD
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Westover, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Westover, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Augustus Jackson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk Augustus Jackson Obituary
Kirk Augustus Jackson

Crisfield - Kirk Augustus Jackson, 64, of Crisfield made his heavenly transition on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born September 27, 1954, he was the son of the late Albert C. Dix, Sr. and Rev. Gertie M. Strasser.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: one son, Kirk Jackson, II (Tanisha); five daughters, Tamela Gerald, Vonetta Campbell, Sakena Whittington, Sade' Sterling and Corlee Jackson; four brothers, Anthony Jackson (Crystal), Sylvester Jackson, George Dix and Reginald Jackson; two sisters, Emily Dix and Wendy Presley; two aunts, Mary Jackson and Lottie Jackson; 10 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Leanore Jackson; three brothers, Marlon "Little Phil", Gregory and Albert C. "Russ" Dix Jr. and his stepfather, Phillip Strasser.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Saint James United Methodist Church in Westover, Maryland, with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Crisfield, Maryland.

Interment will be at Mount Peer Cemetery in Marion Station, Maryland.

Funeral services provided by Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now