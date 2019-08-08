|
Kirk Augustus Jackson
Crisfield - Kirk Augustus Jackson, 64, of Crisfield made his heavenly transition on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Born September 27, 1954, he was the son of the late Albert C. Dix, Sr. and Rev. Gertie M. Strasser.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by: one son, Kirk Jackson, II (Tanisha); five daughters, Tamela Gerald, Vonetta Campbell, Sakena Whittington, Sade' Sterling and Corlee Jackson; four brothers, Anthony Jackson (Crystal), Sylvester Jackson, George Dix and Reginald Jackson; two sisters, Emily Dix and Wendy Presley; two aunts, Mary Jackson and Lottie Jackson; 10 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Leanore Jackson; three brothers, Marlon "Little Phil", Gregory and Albert C. "Russ" Dix Jr. and his stepfather, Phillip Strasser.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Saint James United Methodist Church in Westover, Maryland, with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Crisfield, Maryland.
Interment will be at Mount Peer Cemetery in Marion Station, Maryland.
Funeral services provided by Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019