Kirk W. Massey
Bishopville - Kirk W. Massey, age 59, of Bishopville died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Columbia, MD. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Lionel and Helen (Gray) Massey.
Kirk was raised in Ocean City. He loved being outdoors and spending time with family. He never knew any strangers and was often referred to as the "Mayor" of Bishopville. The light in his life amongst all the darkness he faced was his caregiver and daughter, Billye Marie. Kirk was a loving father and friend to everyone. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.
He is survived by a daughter, Billye M. Massey of Salisbury; a sister, Tami Massey of Selbyville; a niece, Morgan D. Davis and several cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 18 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home.
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com