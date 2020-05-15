Resources
1944 - 2020
SALISBURY - Kristi M. Rajala of Salisbury MD passed away at Peninsula Regional medical Center on May 12, 2020. Kristi was born to Eino and Tyyne Kayhko on May 25, 1944, in Soudenneime, Finalnd.

She came to the United States in 1967, and lived with aunt and uncle Terttu and Antti Varho in Cypress, California. She was married to Dennis Rajala in November 1969. Two sons were born prior to moving to Salisbury.

Kristi's favorite pastimes were big crossword puzzles and knitting as well as reading all kinds of books written in her native language. She was especially proud of her collection of Finnish glassware, many of which are handmade.

She dedicated her life to providing a healthy and happy home for her family.

Kirsti is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Timo; grandson, Matthew; sisters, Maija, Ulla, and Liisa Varho of California.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Kari; and brother, Martti.

Kirsti's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at PRMC for their dedicated care during her stay. Cremation has taken place. No public services are planned.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at ww.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 16, 2020
