|
|
LaMar Robert Moser
Salisbury - LaMar Robert Moser, 93, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. LaMar was born April 1, 1926 to the late Charles and Pearl (Yarnell) Moser of Frackville, PA.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and seven sisters, as well as his first wife and mother of his children, Mildred E (Fegley) Moser, and his second wife Anne E. Moser.
He is survived by his son, Gerald D. Moser and wife Julia B. Moser of Marshall, VA., his daughter, with whom he resided, Brenda M. Smith of Salisbury, MD., two granddaughters, Brandy N. Taylor of Delmar, MD and Ashleigh M. Smith of Salisbury, MD., and one great-grandson, Gabriel Rincon of Delmar, MD.
After serving in the Army during World War II, LaMar moved to Salisbury, MD to start his business, L.R. Moser Tile. After retiring from the tile business and the death of his second wife, he went to work part time at Salisbury Automotive, (NAPA), where he worked until he was 90.
LaMar was a hard worker and enjoyed working. He loved going out to eat, dancing and taking trips in his motor home. He was a former member of the Peninsulaires Barbershop Group. He was kind and generous with a great sense of humor. He was beloved by his family and will be greatly missed.
LaMar had chosen to donate his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of LaMar to The , 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019