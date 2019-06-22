|
In Loving Memory Of
Lana McKinney
07/07/1954-06/22/2016
Mommy it's hard to believe that it has been 3 yr.s already that you entered into paradise. Though I can't talk to you I hear your voice, though I can't hug and kiss you I feel your presence, though I can't stop the pain and tears when I think about you I feel you in my heart. All of the things that I wished I could still do with you makes it hard, but because you taught me to be self sufficient I am able to maintain and continue on this journey called life. Mommy I encountered some trials but through it all I knew you were there shielding me, protecting me, teaching me a lesson and watching over me the entire time and still are. It's just hard knowing that thru all of that because you couldn't physically be there you sent a replacement whom was there with me from beginning until the end and still is. Mommy we love and miss you so much.
Forever In Our Hearts,
Anissa & Lanisa
Published in The Daily Times on June 22, 2019