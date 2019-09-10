|
Larry James Powell
Marion Station - Larry James Powell, 79, of Marion passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born in Crisfield on July 6, 1940, he was a son of the late Lorenzo Quell and Ella Jane Henderson Powell.
A 1958 graduate of Marion High School, he was resident maintenance engineer for the MD Department of Transportation working 41 years before his retirement.
He was a member of Holly Grove Mennonite Church and a former member of Rehobeth Ruritans and Marion Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Trustee of St. Paul's Cemetery.
Larry loved traveling, gardening- especially roses and vegetables, and enjoyed restoring old farm tractors.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Hartsfield Powell of Marion; children, Jean Powell Walter and husband Jakob, Jr. and Larry James Powell, Jr. and wife Tammy, all of Marion; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Walter of Marion, Jaclyn Rigby and husband Robert of Sterling, VA, Jakob Walter, III and wife Roberta of Marion, James Powell and wife Dawn of Chambersburg, PA, and Kristy Thomas and husband Jamie of Salisbury; great-grandchild, Jakob Walter, IV; brothers, Steve Powell and Gary Powell, both of Marion; special niece and nephew, Violet and John Hilton of Perry, FL; nephew, Brian Powell and wife Ashley of Ashburn, VA; and niece, Stacey Powell of Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor James Wengerd will be held at Holly Grove Mennonite Church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 PM. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM. Interment will be private in St. Paul's Cemetery in Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Holly Grove Mennonite Church, 7333 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871, or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019