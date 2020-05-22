|
|
Larry John Taylor
Salisbury - Larry John Taylor, 86, born in Wetipquin, MD on March 17, 1934 passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:15 pm. He attended the Wicomico County School system and later followed his dreams to become a very successful entrepreneur. After gaining a broad and diverse amount of experience at E.S. Adkins he retired after 35 years. He later received his Home Improvement license and started Larry Taylor Construction Company, Taylor Investment Properties and a School Bus Contractor for 53 years.
Larry also loved his home church (First Baptist Church) where he served as President of Trustees for many years. He recently received a Service Award for his dedication and life long service. He also used his musical skills while singing with the well known Gospel Four.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Victoria Bailey Taylor; father: Edward Taylor, Sr.; Sisters: Pearline Mitchell, Ethel Lewis, Mabel Toadvine, Amelia Maxwell; Brother: Victor Taylor.
Larry leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 64 years, Louise Brinson Taylor, four children: Larry Taylor, Jr (Dorothy), Garry Taylor (Joyce), Jacqueline Bailey (Keith) and Sheila Jones. One brother: Edward Taylor (Doretta), Three sisters: Elva Robinson, Christine Williams and Victoria Jones.
Seven grandchildren: Marquis Taylor, Brinson Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, Kyle Taylor, Raven Jones, Jared Bailey and Jada Bailey.
He leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and very dear friends.
Services will be held at Watson Funeral Home on West Road in Salisbury, MD.
Acknowledgements May be sent to the funeral home as well.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020