|
|
Larry John Taylor, Sr.
Brother Larry John Taylor, Sr. will lie in repose on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury. A drive-in funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 PM in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street and DelawareAvenue, Salisbury. A drive-in viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. All family and guests must remain in their vehicles.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 28, 2020