|
|
Larry Maddox
salisbury - Larry D. Maddox, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for several years.
Born in Salisbury, he was a graduate of the former Salisbury High School and a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by one sister, Patricia (Herbert) Fletcher of Salisbury, MD, two brothers, Cecil (Heaty) Maddox of Salisbury and Phillip (Evelyn) Maddox of Concord, DE.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Maddox, grandmother, Viola Hearn, two brothers, Donald Maddox and Gary Williams.
He also leaves to cherish his memory several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will take place on April 17, 2020 at Maryland Veteran Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020