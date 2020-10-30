Larry ReidPainter - Larry J. Reid, 56, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Belle Haven.Born in Accomack County, Larry was the beloved son of Bessie Reid and the late Paul Lee Reid. He had many nicknames such as "Bumpy", "Larry Love", and "Smiley". Larry was a dedicated employee at Davis Disposal for over twenty years.Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the New Mt Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating.Bumpy leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife of over twenty years, Sharon Reid; mother, Bessie Reid; two brothers, Howard Reid and Paul Daniels; one sister, Stephanie Reid; four nieces; one nephew; five great-nieces; three great nephews; two aunts; two uncles; two stepchildren; Tyron Grant, Sr. and Tyshon Grant; three step-grandchildren; and a host of close family friends, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.