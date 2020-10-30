1/
Larry Reid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Reid

Painter - Larry J. Reid, 56, of Painter, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Belle Haven.

Born in Accomack County, Larry was the beloved son of Bessie Reid and the late Paul Lee Reid. He had many nicknames such as "Bumpy", "Larry Love", and "Smiley". Larry was a dedicated employee at Davis Disposal for over twenty years.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the New Mt Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating.

Bumpy leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife of over twenty years, Sharon Reid; mother, Bessie Reid; two brothers, Howard Reid and Paul Daniels; one sister, Stephanie Reid; four nieces; one nephew; five great-nieces; three great nephews; two aunts; two uncles; two stepchildren; Tyron Grant, Sr. and Tyshon Grant; three step-grandchildren; and a host of close family friends, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved