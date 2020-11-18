Laura Bartholme
Salisbury - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Laura, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 14, 2020.
Laura Elizabeth Bartholme was born to John Howard and Helen Catherine Burke Borleis on October 22, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. Laura graduated from Parkville High School in 1969 and attended 2 years at Catonsville Community College. She was a past Honor Queen (1970) and active member of Job's Daughters.
She married Edward Bartholme, Jr. on September 16, 1972 and they lived in Harford County before relocating to Salisbury, MD in 1985 to raise their family. She managed the family business for over 26 years and was an integral part of making it a success.
Laura is survived by her husband Ed, two sons, Eduard Bartholme (Nina) of Silver Spring, MD and Charles Bartholme (Rebekah) and grandchildren Sadie Grace and Camden Nikolaus of Salisbury, MD. She is predeceased by her youngest son, Nikolaus.
She is also survived by the families of deceased brother, John H. Borleis, Jr., sister Margaret Elaine (Susie) Seeger, sister-in-law Cindy Kerr (Marty) and family and the family of her deceased brother-in-law Ronald Bartholme.
Laura was incredibly proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was passionate about traveling and greatly enjoyed planning and taking cruises. She was a voracious reader and loved watching the latest movies.
Her smile, generosity, and kindness will be dearly missed. We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful moments with her and we will carry these memories with us always.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nikolaus Bartholme Scholarship Fund or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Due to current restrictions on number of attendees, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 21 at 1pm at Holloway Funeral Home. Services will also be webcast live at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life when conditions permit.