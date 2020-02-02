|
|
Laura Ellen Jones
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND - Laura Ellen Jones, 52, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away on January 30, 2020 at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
She was born in Portsmouth, VA on December 7, 1967 to Royce and Betty (Richardson) Jones. She was a graduate of Chincoteague High School Class of 1986 and then received a bachelor degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Laura worked as a Desk Clerk for the Waterside Inn on Chincoteague, VA.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church on Chincoteague Island, VA.
Laura is survived by her loving mother, Betty Richardson Jones of Chincoteague Island, VA; Brother, Stephen Lee Jones of Chincoteague Island, VA; Sister, Debi Jones Owens and her husband Brian of Chincoteague Island, VA; Two Nieces, Jessi Jones of Greenbackville, VA, Jenni Howard and her husband Perry of New Church, VA; Four Nephews, Ryan Daisey and his wife Amanda of Manassas, VA, Kevin Daisey and his wife Jen of Virginia Beach, VA, Seth Owens and his wife Sarah of Tampa, FL, Brian Owens, Jr. and his wife Brittany of Hartford, NC; several cousins and many many friends.
She was preceded in death by Father, Royce Lee Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:00 pm at the Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Rev. Kevin Eley, officiating.
Burial will take place in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be to Kindness Matters Rescue 33205 Hansen Farm Road New Church, VA 23415. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020