Laura Lee
Princess Anne - Laura Lee, 92 passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at her home in Princess Anne, MD. Mrs. Lee was born on March 1, 1926 in Coram, New York. She was the youngest of seven children of the late John and Teodolinda Nerini Borella. She was the last surviving sibling of the Borella children.
Laura married Irving Maynard Lee on August 13, 1946 and settled in Port Jefferson, NY. They had one daughter, Donna Karyn Pinchak. Both her husband and daughter preceded her in death.
Laura held several jobs in New York, including working for the Long Island Lighting Company and for the Police Dept in Port Jefferson, NY. She moved to the Eastern Shore in 1965-66 and she and her husband owned and operated the Princess Anne Swim Club and Campgrounds which were in business until the late 80's/early 90's. She was also the owner of The Barn Boutique, which sold couture women's clothing. She was a previous member of the Princess Anne Lionness Club.
Laura was very proud of the fact that her parents immigrated from Italy and that she was a first generation American. She also loved telling everyone that she was a "New Yorker" and although she lived on the Eastern Shore for 50+ years she never lost her New York accent. She enjoyed having her family around and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother though she showed it in her brash style. Laura loved sharing childhood stories about her mother, father, and siblings and retelling stories about her husband's experiences in the European Theater during World War II.
She is survived by her son-in-law, G. Robert Pinchak of Princess Anne, beloved grandchildren, Michelle (Ron) Wainwright of Salisbury and Robert (Lisa) Pinchak of Westover. 7 great-grandchildren, Robert (Laura) Pinchak of Bridgeville, DE; W. Ross Wainwright of Laurel, MD; Brandon Rodriguez of Philadelphia, PA; Kayla Pinchak and Mallory Wainwright of Salisbury, MD; Alicia Pinchak and Evan Pinchak of Westover, MD. She was also blessed to have 2 great, great-grandchildren, Jackson & Savannah Pinchak of Bridgeville, DE. She also has many nieces, nephews and family scattered throughout the United States.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11:30am at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD. Friends may call beginning at 11am. A private burial will take place.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020