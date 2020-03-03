Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
Laurann Ralph

Laurann Ralph Obituary
Laurann Ralph

Laurel - Laurann R. Ralph, age 83, of Laurel, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she is the daughter of the late Francis H. Richards and Elizabeth Fleming Richards. Laurann was retired as a paralegal for Laws & Laws in Salisbury, Maryland. She was a member of First State Antique Tractor Association, and enjoyed collecting antiques such as chocolate pots, canes, old purses, and paperweights. She also loved birds and planting beautiful flowers. Laurann is survived by her son, Alan Ralph (Valerie Eskridge; brother, Francis Richards, Jr. (Janice); grandchildren, Jami Gordy (Brock), Casey Jo Bernal (Eric), and Dylan Eskridge; great grandchildren, Zoe Gordy, Jaxon Gordy, and Gabriel Bernal; and her loving companion Robert "Bob" Walls. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John T. Richards and sister-in-law Violet Richards. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm. Reverend Howard Travers will officiate.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
