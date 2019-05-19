|
|
Laurel Hudson Fitzgerald
Venice, FL - Laurel Hudson Fitzgerald, 73 of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Salisbury, MD, daughter of the late Horace James Hudson, and Frances Virginia Twilley.
Laurel attended Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, MD. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; and held her close friends in high regard.
In addition to her parents, Laurel was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Albert Lee Fitzgerald; brother, Kenneth Hudson, and sister Madeline Haggerty.
She is survived by her son Randy Lee Fitzgerald of Sarasota, FL; her daughter Kandy Frances Abelson of North Port, FL; her grandson Ryan Lee Abelson of North Port, FL; two sisters, JoAnn Cooper of Salisbury, MD, and Linda Keiter of Selbyville, DE, and her husband Marlin Keiter; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
A private memorial service was held in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family had requested memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019