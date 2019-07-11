|
Dr. Lawrence Daniel Patterson
Easton - Dr. Lawrence Daniel Patterson, 76, of Easton, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center from complications following a fall.
He was born in Syracuse, NY on August 19, 1942, the son of Anna Burke Patterson and Alexander "Pat" Patterson and grew up in Briarcliff Manor, New York.
After Archbishop Stepinac High School he graduated from LaSalle College and served four years in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of first lieutenant before receiving an honorable discharge. A gifted teacher, he began his career in education at Great Valley High School in Pennsylvania.
On December 27, 1969 he married the former Susan McDevitt of Drexel Hill, PA. After receiving a master's degree, he and his wife moved to Lexington, KY, where he received an EdD in Educational Leadership and worked at Jessamine County High School in Nicholasville, KY.
Dr. Patterson and his wife and children moved to Dorchester County, MD in November 1977, when he became principal of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School from that time to 1989.
Following his term as principal, he was appointed to various supervisory roles with the Dorchester County Board of Education, culminating with Assistant Superintendent, until he retired in 2007.
Following retirement, Dr. Patterson returned to teaching at Wye River Upper School. He also became a mathematics tutor and SAT instructor at College Placement Consulting in Easton, where he developed a program to help students increase their SAT math scores.
Dr. Patterson served on the School Board of Sts. Peter and Paul School in Easton. He spent many years coaching his children in various sports leagues. He was also an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan McDevitt Patterson of Easton; son Timothy Patterson and his wife Julie Patterson of Centreville; and daughter Laura Patterson Hoffman and her husband David Hoffman of The Woodlands, TX; sister Joanne Patterson Hubertus and her husband Robert and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 6 to 8 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 Harrison St., Easton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 South Washington St., Eason.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Dr. Patterson be made to the Sts. Peter & Paul New High School Construction Fund, 7906 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019