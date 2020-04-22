Resources
Westover - Lawrence Edward Taylor, 62, of here passed away at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late George F. and Joan Marie (Alsop) Taylor. Larry worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbie Taylor of Westover, MD, daughter Nikki Thomas Mills (Robbie), two grandchildren, Rowan and Michael Mills, of Pocomoke, MD, sister Linda Wirt (Jack), and brother Jimmy (Carol) Taylor, brother in law Frank (Diane) Lusk, all of Fairmount, MD as well as several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020
