Laurel - Lawrence R. Hardesty, age 74, of Laurel, Delaware passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019 at home.
Lawrence was born in Albright, West Virginia a son of the late Lawrence Hardesty and Dorothy Mildred Hardesty.
Lawrence served his country in the United States Army. He later retired from the vending business. He was an avid camper, and a member of the Delmarva Happy Campers. Many of his friends were found at camping sites. He enjoyed antique cars and fixer uppers. He and his wife Linda, would enjoy winters in Florida at their lake house. He could be found on his Potton boat on the lake.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Linda Hardesty of Laurel. A son Larry D. Hardesty of Laurel. Daughters, Karen Watson of Delmar and Christina McKane of Salisbury. His brothers James Hardesty and Samuel Hardesty of West Virginia and a sister Darlene Barrett of Baltimore. Grandchildren, Jared Lee Watson and Jai Burse.
Two great grandchildren also survive him. His Pomeranian "Ginger" will miss him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE on Monday October 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A viewing will also be held from 1-2:00 pm. The Rev. Howard Travers will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel.
Contributions can be made to Cure SMA 925 Busse Rd. Elk Grove Village, ILL 60007.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019